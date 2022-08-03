Sageworth Trust Co Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.60.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 7,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,710. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

