Saito (SAITO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $725,239.00

Saito (SAITO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Saito coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Saito has a total market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $725,239.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saito has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
Buying and Selling Saito
