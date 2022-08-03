Sakura One Day Trading Volume Reaches $147,771.00 (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $147,771.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sakura has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00614828 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017357 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034798 BTC.
About Sakura
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
