Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 6.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $183.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $421,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,661,708.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,803. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.