Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 161 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $10,144,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

