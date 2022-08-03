Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

