Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $14.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,733 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IJR opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

