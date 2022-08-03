Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $38.18 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after acquiring an additional 181,169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $375.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.