Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

