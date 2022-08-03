Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average of $194.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

