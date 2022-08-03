Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($18.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.95) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.62) to €17.00 ($17.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.