Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,872 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

