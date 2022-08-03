Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNBS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

