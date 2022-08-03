Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.85 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 32.75 ($0.40). Approximately 3,112,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,871,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.20 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.45. The company has a market cap of £427.75 million and a P/E ratio of 358.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

