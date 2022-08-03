Savix Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Savix has a market cap of $70,191.42 and $64.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,416.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004379 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032125 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 159,059 coins and its circulating supply is 73,435 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

