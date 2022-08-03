Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $66,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 65.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 30,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 295.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 960,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 718,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,067,459 shares of company stock valued at $206,090,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.15.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

