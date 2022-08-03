Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Down 1.5%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.12). Approximately 127,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 297,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.17).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £668.49 million and a PE ratio of 4,250.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.27.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

