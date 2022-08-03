Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lifted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,518. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.