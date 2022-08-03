Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is HC Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. 40,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,518. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.