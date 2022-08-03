Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,580.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

