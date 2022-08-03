ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.69 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $2,936.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,630,566 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

