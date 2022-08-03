Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 8,000 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 153,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,900. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $58,374,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $47,831,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $7,256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

