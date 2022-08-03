Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Update

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 133.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. 1,870,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

