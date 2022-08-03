Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY22 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.20 EPS.

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.1 %

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 96,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.08.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

