Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Update

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

