Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chart Industries in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

GTLS stock opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

