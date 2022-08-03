SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. SeaSpine updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SeaSpine Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 480,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,073. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $237.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Insider Activity at SeaSpine

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaSpine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 45.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPNE shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.