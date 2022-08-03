Secret Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Secret has a market capitalization of $176.13 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00004602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00212967 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004777 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001321 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.89 or 0.00532854 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

