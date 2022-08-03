Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.11

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.27 ($0.06), with a volume of 22639067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £226.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

