Seele-N (SEELE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127217 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032143 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
Seele-N Coin Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
Seele-N Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
