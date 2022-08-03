Seele-N (SEELE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.07 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,330.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004451 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032143 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

