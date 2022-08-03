SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,290 at Barclays

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,300 ($15.93) to GBX 1,290 ($15.81) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.19) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,455.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF remained flat at $12.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

