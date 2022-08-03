Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 209.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

