Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Position Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Semrush worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Semrush by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,158,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,332,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $133,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,158,371 shares in the company, valued at $26,332,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,220 shares of company stock worth $1,262,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -247.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

