Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.
Semtech Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $94.92.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
