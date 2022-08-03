Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Semtech Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

