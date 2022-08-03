Senior plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30 (LON:SNR)

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 150.14 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Senior has a one year low of GBX 112.18 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.86. The company has a market capitalization of £629.70 million and a PE ratio of 2,460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Senior to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 137 ($1.68) to GBX 183 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

