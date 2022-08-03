Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,261 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a negative return on equity of 70.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional purchased 8,738,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,489.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

