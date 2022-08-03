ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,679 shares of company stock worth $9,358,018. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $454.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.79 and a 200-day moving average of $504.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

