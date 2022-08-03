Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 17,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $3,068,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,076,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.21 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.30 and a 52 week high of 20.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of 10.41 and a 200 day moving average of 12.21.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.