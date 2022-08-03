Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $21,741,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.