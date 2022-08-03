Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 628.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.06.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

