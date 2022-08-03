Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $21,384,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 129,397 shares during the period.

NYSE:CHN opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The China Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

