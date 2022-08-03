Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 30,709 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 141,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 62,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BOE opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

