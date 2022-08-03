Shaw Communications Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 77.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of SJR opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 255.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 81,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJR. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

