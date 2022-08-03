Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

