Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,570 shares of company stock worth $12,966,280. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

