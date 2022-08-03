Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $285.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.99. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

