Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
