Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 90,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.