Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.60.

CMI opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

