Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $3,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

